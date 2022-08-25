Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2022 --Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO offers skilled mediator attorneys in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, FL, Tampa, Hillsborough County, Miami-Dade, and the surrounding areas. With decades of experience in mediation, Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO answers some frequently asked questions about mediation, which include:



What is the difference between litigation and mediation?

Both litigation and mediation can put an end to workplace disputes. But there are many differences between litigation and mediation. Mainly, litigation is the legal term for a trial, and mediation is the process of resolving workplace conflicts outside the courtroom.



Is hiring a mediator attorney necessary for mediation?

Hiring a mediator attorney is not necessary for mediation. However, Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO mentions that mediator attorneys can add invaluable legal guidance during the process of mediation.



Why should employers hire a mediator attorney for workplace mediation?



There are many reasons why an employer should hire a mediator attorney to solve workplace disputes. Here are some of the benefits of hiring a mediator attorney:



- Increased Flexibility

- Cost-Effectiveness

- Confidentiality

- Controlled Outcomes

- Mutually Beneficial



