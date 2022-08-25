Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2022 --Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO is skilled in providing employment mediation services throughout Florida state. Employment mediation services involve the successful mediation of workplace conflicts without the need for expensive courtroom litigation. While there are many benefits of hiring a conflict resolution expert for mediation, there are still some myths circulating about employment mediation services.



Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO busts three of these common myths, which include:



1. Cases will never get settled with employment mediation services.



As some point all cases will be resolved, but mediation can ensure that you solve disputes as quickly as possible out of the limelight.



2. Mediation is not needed during workplace conflicts if one party is right in the matter.



It does not matter if both parties believe that they are justified, or right, in a workplace conflict. When litigation arises both parties have a limited time to convince the judge or jury that they are correct. During mediation both parties have control over how conflicts are resolved, without the need to convince anyone of their justifications.



3. Mediation only causes more problems.



Nothing could be further from the truth. Professional mediation is a confidential process that can help workplaces avoid lawsuits and public court appearances that may tarnish their reputation.



About Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO

Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO proudly offers employment mediation services to Florida state. Led by conflict resolution expert, mediator, and arbitrator Lori Adelson Esq. Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO is skilled in getting to the bottom of workplace conflicts without the need for costly and heated litigation. Through her neutral fact-finding abilities, compassion, and years of legal expertise, Ms. Adelson peacefully solves workplace disputes related to labor, employment, contracts, and other business issues.



From conflicts of harassment, compliance, ADA claims, government regulations, and more, there is no workplace conflict too complex for Ms. Adelson and her team at Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO. Visit www.approvedmediation.com to learn more about employment mediation services in Florida state.