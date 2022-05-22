Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2022 --Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO offers mediation lawyers in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami-Dade, Tampa, Hillsborough County, Hollywood, FL, and the surrounding areas. While there are many mediation lawyers out there, not all mediation lawyers have the special qualities that make for a great mediation lawyer.



According to Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO, here are the top five qualities to look for in a mediation lawyer:



1. Trustworthy - Good mediation lawyers are trustworthy and keep all conversations confidential.

2. Dedicated - Just like any other professional, mediation lawyers should be dedicated to helping their clients get to the bottom of issues.

3. Perceptive - Perceptiveness is an important quality in a mediation lawyer. Mediators must be able to quickly understand the situation at hand.

4. Approachable - Mediation lawyers work directly with people and should have the people skills needed to offer friendly, empathetic, and respectful service.

5. Impartial - When hiring a mediation lawyer clients must look for mediators that are impartial and able to control their feelings without choosing sides or becoming too emotionally invested in outcomes.



