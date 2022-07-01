Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2022 --Approved Dispute Resolution - HR Law PRO provides professional ADA compliance support to businesses in Miami, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward, FL and the surrounding areas. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) safeguards disabled workers from discrimination in the workplace, and all businesses need to ensure that they are complying with ADA standards.



If a business is not complying with ADA standards, they are putting their reputation on the line and making themselves vulnerable to workplace claims that can end in costly lawsuits.



According to Approved Dispute Resolution - HR Law PRO, here are three reasons why it is important to hire a skilled attorney to assist with ADA compliance:



1. Employment Issues - Businesses without ADA compliance policy in place may face fines and fees for not providing the proper accessibility accommodations for their employees.

2. Reputation - Businesses and business owners risk ruining their reputation and losing future business when they do not comply with ADA standards.

3. Lawsuits - Violations of ADA compliance can not only result in civil penalties, but lead to ADA claims, which can result in costly lawsuits.



