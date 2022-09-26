Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --Approved Dispute Resolution- HR Law PRO provides mediation services in Coral Springs, Hollywood, FL, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Broward, Miami, and the surrounding areas. While Approved Dispute Resolution- HR Law PRO recognizes the reality of certain parties having the upper hand during mediation, they highlight the role of a mediator to level the playing field during mediation.



By searching for equal opportunity and facilitating open communication, mediators put bullies in their place, all while maintaining a neutral position. Here are some characteristics of bully parties that are in better places to satisfy their own interests:



The stronger party may have the financial resources to support litigation if mediation is unsuccessful.

The stronger party may be a more persuasive speaker than the other, which can tip the communication scale one way.

The bully party may attempt to use threatening or aggressive language when communicating during or outside of mediation. It is important to note that mediators do their best to prevent this during the mediation process.

The more aggressive party may be receiving outside pressure by third-party participants to ensure a particular mediation outcome.



