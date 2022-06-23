Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2022 --Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO offers employer defense attorney services to businesses in Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Miami-Dade, Hollywood, FL, and the surrounding areas. With over 20 years of experience offering mediation and other invaluable services to employers in South Florida, Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO is the preferred choice for companies and organizations seeking a trusted attorney to protect their rights.



But what does an employer defense attorney actually do for employers?



1. Wrongful Termination Protection - Even if a termination is not wrongful, employers may need to hire an employer defense attorney to give them a hand to mediate claims of wrongful termination.

2. Constructing Workplace Policy - Employer defense attorneys can be employed to help companies and organizations draft legally-sound workplace law that keeps them protected in the long-run.

3. Due Diligence - When it comes to workers compensation claims an employer defense attorney can help companies and organizations by alleviating the burden of due diligence. This may include investigating claims for legitimacy.



