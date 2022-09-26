Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --Approved Dispute Resolution - HR Law PRO is proud to offer workplace mediators in Hillsborough County, Boca Raton, Palm Beach, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, and the surrounding areas. While there are many things that Florida businesses can look forward to when hiring a mediator to settle workplace conflicts, Approved Dispute Resolution - HR Law PRO highlights three things that businesses should not expect from their mediator, which are as follows:



1. Mediators do not make decisions or issue orders. Mediators are there to hear both sides of conflicts and help them come to their own conclusions when settling workplace conflicts. They are not judges!

2. It does not matter which party decided to hire a mediator in the first place, mediators are not there to choose sides or represent any one party. They are there to examine the facts, not represent clients.

3. Mediators are not hired to provide their legal advice during the process of mediation. They are not to advise or sway a party in any which way, rather, they facilitate open and peaceful communication between two parties.



