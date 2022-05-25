Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2022 --Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO offers employment discrimination defense attorneys to Miami-Dade, Hollywood, FL, Pompano Beach, Palm Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and the surrounding areas. While Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO helps to solve conflicts outside of the courtroom, they believe that businesses should take the proper steps to avoid discrimination in the workplace before conflicts boil over.



According to Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO, here are some things that workplaces can do that may reduce claims of discrimination:



Policy - A business' workplace policy should clearly indicate their stance on workplace discrimination. Approved Dispute Resolution – HR Law PRO can help businesses draft an anti-harassment work policy to keep employers and employees on track.

Education - Education is a workplace's first line of defense against claims of discrimination. To ensure that all workers and employees are educated on discrimination and workplace policy, businesses should facilitate regular training.

Feedback - One of the most effective ways to get feedback is through focus groups. Managers or human resource workers can facilitate focus groups where they may identify and address heated issues that may soon lead to claims of discrimination in the workplace.



