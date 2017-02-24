Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2017 --Next January 28th, Appy will be launching a crowdfunding campaign to disrupt the business software industry, giving lifetime access to a complete business software suite. The software is focused in startups and small businesses.



According to the Appy team, "The Impact of the Appy start-up software will truly help save new businesses thousands of dollars. Entrepreneurs will no longer need to buy random, overlapping software from scratch to efficiently evolve their start-ups. Instead Appy provides one ready-made software system especially developed for new and small businesses. Appy is the sort of software package that comes along only once in a decade. What we want to do is cut software out of the equation when start-up companies are figuring out their budgets, giving the most innovative companies more leeway as they plan for their first year of business and beyond. If we do this right, millions of lives around the world could be improved as a result of the entrepreneurship we foster. Crowd funding will accelerate Appy's availability to all."



Industry experts are saying that, "Appy is the next SAP for every micro and small business of the world." The application tracks all business activity, including inventory, sales orders, CRM, eCommerce, payments, quotes, overhead and much more. Appy software is easy to use, multi-language- and multiplatform-friendly.



The Appy Crowdfunding campaign will help entrepreneurs face a unique set of challenges. The Appy CEO, Esteban Chaves knows that, "Locking in enough operating capital is critical. Businesses need funds to ramp up, and keep the doors open. The vast majority of start-ups never make it past their first year of business, which is bad news for everyone, from the investors to the customers who could have benefitted from whatever product the start-up was offering."



Today businesses are global and Appy knows it. According to Esteban, "Appy is the result of the joint work of professionals from different parts of the world. We have worked with people from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Costa Rica, Australia, France, South Africa, Nigeria, India, Bangladesh and more."



This campaign will fund the final development stages of its cost-effective, integrated organizational software for start-ups. Appy is reaching out to investors who believe in and support the initiative and spirit of businesses that want to bring products to market without the burden of having to buy expensive software.



For more information, visit APPY and our campaign Video.



Download APPY PRESSKIT