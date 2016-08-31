Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --April is a fantastic time to become a scuba diving instructor. Once a student finishes they will be able to get started with the beginning of a new summer season. The April and May PADI IDC Gili Islands preparation workshops are due to start on the 23rd April 2017. The actual Instructor Development Course starts on 27th April and finishes on the 8th May 2017.



The PADI Instructor Development Course with Holly is split into two distinct parts; the pre-IDC preparation and the Instructor Development Course. The preparation workshops are designed to review the skills and knowledge from the PADI Divemaster Course and bring candidates up to the level required to be successful on the Instructor Development Course. Holly has designed the Instructor Development Course (IDC) with the intention of expanding upon the basic PADI IDC Syllabus and includes a range of additional sessions aimed at enhancing training and provide the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make a smooth transition into an exciting new career as a dive Instructor.



The program is entirely conducted by Holly, who is a Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director with a wealth of experience within the industry. Having worked within a range of dive related roles in most of the major worldwide diving destinations Holly is ideally positioned to offer advice to new instructors looking to make a career in teaching diving.



The program takes place in Gili Trawangan at the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in the Lombok and the Gili Islands region; offering world-class training facilities at the highest possible standard. Gili Trawangan is the largest of the three islands offering a range of tourist facilities including bars, restaurants, hotels and dive shops. As the busiest Island, tourism is growing rapidly and therefore dive operators are always on the lookout for new instructors to teach an ever growing market.



Although April is a fantastic time to take the course there are many opportunities to join in 2017 should you wish to advance or delay booking.



Duration Dates for Prep + IDC + IE +EFRI 2017



Session 1 - January 9th - January 29th

Session 2 - February 13th – March 5th

Session 3 - March 19th – April 8th

Session 4 - April 23rd - May 13th

Session 5 - May 21st – June 10th

Session 6 - June 21st – July 10th

Session 7 - July 30th – August 19th

Session 8 - September 10th - September 30th

Session 9 - October 23rd - November 12th

Session 10 - November 20th – December 10th



More information about the PADI IDC Gili Islands based program can be found on the internet. All of the very latest new and updates can be found on the PADI IDC Indonesia Facebook Fan page and even videos can be found on the PADI IDC Gili Islands YouTube channel.



