Apvera & Ixtel Announce Strategic Partnership

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2019 --An organization dedicated to helping clients manage their cyber security risks, Apvera has teamed up with Middle East and Africa's leading digital business services provider ixtel. This collaboration paves the way for the delivery of bespoke business solutions to address the growing security needs of the joint clientele of the two organizations.



Apvera proudly announced it has just signed partnership with ixtel, one of the most trusted providers of digital business services in the Middle East and Africa. Apvera is a Singapore based cyber security risk management company with its European headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Following the signing of the partnership, the two new partners will collaborate to create and deliver state-of-the-art service and solutions aimed at ensuring smooth business operations and better operational efficiency for their clients while addressing their cyber security, risk management and regulatory compliance needs.



Over the years, Apvera has been instrumental in transforming the outlook of their clients regarding cyber risk management through a deep understanding of the overall threat landscape within the organization. Their next generation threat intelligence and risk mitigation platform Insight360 has been used by numerous organizations to better identify, visualize, control, and mitigate a wider array of cyber threats. Apvera also offers a proprietary SaaS platform that utilizes machine learning to track identity and anomalous behavior while offering an unmatched breadth and depth of critical data points, making users aware of the immediate as well as long-term cyber risks.



Headquartered in the UAE, Apvera's new partner ixtel offers a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital space, technology and operations. By combining the team's business insight with an understanding of the impact of digital technology on industry and business models, they help clients excel by focusing on issues related to digital disruption, redefining competitiveness, operating and business models, and workforce management for the future.



"The entire Apvera team is delighted to have ixtel as our partner, and this alliance undoubtedly creates numerous opportunities for the future of the two companies," said Eric. M, the CEO of Apvera. "In order to prosper in today's digitalized industry, companies must apply innovative approaches to their daily operations whilst having a 360 degree view of cyber security threats to their digital assets, people and reputation. We strongly believe that the collaboration with ixtel has taken us a step closer towards delivering real value to our clients as well as the market in general."



Immediately after the signing of the partnership, Apvera and ixtel have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Global Technology Week 2019 in Dubai (GITEX), the biggest technology event in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia to be held from October 6-9.



About Apvera

Apvera is a Singapore based cyber security risk management company with European HQ in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Solutions delivered by the company transform how companies manage their cyber security posture, through a deep understanding of the overall threat landscape within the organization and providing an analytical platform to contextually anticipate and interpret risk.



About ixtel

Ixtel is among the MEA leading information security service providers offering threat intelligence-driven security solutions for organisations to prevent, detect, rapidly respond and predict cyber-attacks.



Ixtel cyber security services portfolio includes: governance risk & compliance, managed detection and response, identity & access management, data protection & privacy and infrastructure and cloud security. Ixtel is changing the way organisations defend against advanced threats and prevent security breaches. ixtel CSOC service provides 24×7 security monitoring and alerting and advanced threat detection. Ixtel combines machine learning with human intelligence to detect faster, respond smarter, and predict and prevent more threats altogether.