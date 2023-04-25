Aquabanq Anchors Multimillion-Dollar Project in West Virginia

Sheridan, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2023 --Aquabanq, a controlled-environment aquaculture company, has acquired land in the Capon Bridge Technology and Business Park, located in Hampshire County, West Virginia, for a multimillion-dollar shrimp project.



The land acquisition in Hampshire County marks the initial phase of the company's long-term plan, which involves constructing state-of-the-art production facilities and a shrimp processing plant in the business park. These facilities will supply consumers in West Virginia and surrounding states, including the Washington, D.C. metro area, with high-quality, non-GMO, U.S.-raised shrimp—all while creating employment opportunities across various sectors for local residents and promoting economic growth.



Phase I of the project will commence with the construction of two farming units, capable of producing a combined total of 550,000 pounds of shrimp annually, with a total investment of $8 million.



Phase II encompasses the subsequent expansion of production capacities and the initiation of on-site processing, accompanied by an additional investment exceeding $22 million.



This project is a significant investment in the primarily rural economy of Hampshire County and demonstrates Aquabanq's commitment to improving the quality of life for the people of West Virginia. The shrimp farming facilities will also play a crucial role in bringing much-needed, long-lasting economic growth.



AJ Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of Aquabanq, shares: "We're delighted to build our shrimp production plant in Hampshire County, West Virginia, where we'll not only generate jobs and expand our business but also actively engage with the community. We extend our special gratitude to the Hampshire County Development Authority, its President, Greg Bohrer, the Executive Director, Eileen M. Johnson, Vice-President, Rebecca Hott, and the members of the board for their invaluable assistance in taking the first step towards our common goal."



About Aquabanq:

Aquabanq is an aquaculture business that focuses on sustainable, domestic seafood production with an emphasis on food safety. The company raises shrimp in controlled-environment facilities close to markets, which reduces its CO2 footprint, and uses zero-liquid discharge recirculating aquaculture systems, which fully separate aquaculture from the surrounding environment.



Find out more about the company at the official website http://www.aquabanq.com/