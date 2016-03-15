Aqualex Infusion Bottle Launched on Kickstarter to Skewer Fruit and Make Water Carcinogen Free

Coeur d’Alene, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --In a world where multi-tasking is king Sano Design Lab launches a glass water bottle that pulls quadruple duty. The Aqualex bottle tackles modern design, toxin-free glass, fruit infused water and a snack in one designer product. Now on Kickstarter the nifty idea uses a fruit infuser rod to skewer juicy hunks of produce and keep them put with a dual cap design. A fruit strainer bottle for the masses, who'd rather not have neurotoxins and carcinogens in tow, the Aqualex is BPA-free for pure water infusion.



Dishwasher safe, environment-friendly and vitamin rich, the fruit filter bottle produces antioxidant infused water. Designed to improve weight loss with a healthy diet sans sugars, the Aqualex is proof positive that nothing's wasted. At water's end the skewer can be removed and the fruit eaten for a healthful snack.



For more information visit www.AqualexBottle.com.



To support the crowdfunding project on Kickstarter visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/843559707/the-aqualex-bottle-pure-fruit-infusion.



About Sano Design Lab

Sano Design Lab is a creative design company that specializes in creating innovative consumer electronics and smart lifestyle products.



