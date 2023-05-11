Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2023 --Arabel, Inc., a trusted supplier and wholesaler of fabrics, PVC, and parts for vertical and horizontal blinds, has announced the launch of its new website.



Arabel, Inc's new website makes it easier than ever for customers to find the products they need. From luxurious fabrics and cutting-edge motors to essential components for window treatments - let Arabel, Inc. cater to every aspect of your project.



The website also offers exclusive member-only perks. Enjoy access to a special price list that serves as your personal guide for making the best purchase decisions.





"For nearly 40 years, Arabel, Inc. has been an esteemed leader in the wholesale window treatment industry, committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience. We are elated that our new website reflects that commitment. We are proud to partner with Window Treatment Marketing Pros in solidifying our reputable standing as a provider of quality products for manufacturers within the Americas," said Arabel, Inc. owner Howard Rothman.

"As we launch Arabel, Inc's new website, we are excited to provide their customers with an invaluable platform that prioritizes their user experience while advancing Arabel, Inc's commitment to delivering top-quality customer service with quick delivery times," said Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.