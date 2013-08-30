Arc Machines & Critical Systems Partner in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic

Pacoima, CA and Boise, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2013 --Arc Machines, Inc. (AMI) announced today that it has entered an agreement with Critical Systems, Inc. to be its exclusive Sales Representative for AMI’s Southeast & Mid-Atlantic Regions. Critical Systems, Inc. (CSI) now carries the full AMI product line in NC, SC, GA, FL, AL, MS, TN VA, MD, DE, and the District of Columbia.



Critical Systems’ business model – direct sales of AMI orbital welding equipment coupled with the rental, lease, repair and maintenance of AMI ORBITAL WELDING EQUIPMENT – further enhances AMI’s ability to serve customers in those regions. CSI’s eastern operations is housed in Charlotte, NC alongside the AMI Integrated Solutions Division, which specializes in the design, development and production of advanced welding solutions.



“We are pleased to be partnering with the Critical Systems team”, said Stephen Ripp, CEO of Arc Machines. “Their experience in providing orbital welding products and services, and deep knowledge of AMI welding equipment make them the ideal extension of our business. We look forward to a long and trusted relationship.”



Ted Jones, President of Critical Systems, Inc. remarked, “Over the years, we have found Arc Machines welding equipment to deliver superior performance and meet or exceed our customers' operational and safety requirements. Critical Systems is excited to partner with AMI in this manner as we continue to build our presence in the East.”



CSI is also an AMI Authorized Service Center, and performs AMI warranty and repair work out of Charlotte, as well as its Boise, ID location.



About Arc Machines, Inc.

Arc Machines, Inc. has been setting the standards for automated orbital welding technology since it was first established in 1976. The company has the largest product range on the market and a reputation for the highest manufacturing standards, technical strength, customer service and quality of materials which have made it the first choice for nuclear, power generation, oil & gas, semiconductor, bio-pharmaceutical, aerospace, and other industries.



About Critical Systems, Inc.

Since 2000, Critical Systems, Inc. (CSI) has been providing both large and small organizations with products and services that ‘surround the process tool’. From orbital welding to complex gas delivery and abatement systems, CSI supports the breakthrough technologies of our customers every day with practical, cost effective solutions.