Arcadia Academy of Music Introduces an Exciting Rewards Program

Woodbridge, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --Arcadia Academy of Music (www.arcadiaacademyofmusic.com) is proud to announce 'Arcadia Rewards' – a new rewards program that offers cash incentives to participants who refer prospective students to any of our various music classes. The rewards program is open to everyone and there is a registration page on the Arcadia Academy website for participants to sign-up online.



Arcadia Academy of Music has decided to launch this new rewards program to attract new customers and provide incentives, while building long term relations. Arcadia Academy strongly believes in loyalty and customer appreciation, which is another reason we released this program. Our school's aim is to consistently stay in touch with our customers while making sure that public awareness of our brand stays high. With our years of experience, we want to reach as many potential music enthusiasts looking for a professional school to learn their desired instrument.



The rewards program will be ongoing and cannot be combined with any other offer at any Arcadia Academy of Music location. The only restriction is that current students are not allowed to receive rewards based on sibling referrals. All of the terms and conditions governing the rewards program is located on the Arcadia Academy website.



For more information on 'Arcadia Rewards', please visit http://arcadiaacademyofmusic.com/rewards/.



If you have any questions or inquiries, please email referral@arcadiamusicacademy.com



About Arcadia Academy of Music

Arcadia Academy of Music is a family-owned and operated franchise, which was founded in 1984. We are now one of the largest franchised music schools in Ontario. There are multiple locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area including Woodbridge, Maple, Richmond Hill, Bolton, Newmarket and 3 locations in Brampton. Our professional classes consist of instrument lessons in the guitar, piano, violin, ukulele, keyboard, piano, flute, saxophone, trumpet, clarinet, drums, cello, strings, percussion, brass, woodwinds and more.



Contact:

ARCADIA ACADEMY OF MUSIC

Woodbridge (Corporate Location)

205 Marycroft Ave., Unit 6

Woodbridge, ON L4L 5X8

905-851-8631

headoffice@arcadiamusicacademy.com

Mon-Fri: 10am-9pm | Sat: 9am-5pm