Arcadia Academy Will Be Exhibiting at the 2016 Canadian Music Week Trade Show

Woodbridge, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --The 2016 Canadian Music Week (CMW), a much anticipated festival opens its doors to participants and visitors on May 2, 2016. It will be packed with great opportunities and remarkable music for all visitors. The event will feature conference speakers, multiple festivals and the latest music industry awards. With over 1,000 live bands performing during the event, this will be one of North America's premier entertainment event. The event will also include a 3-day Trade Show and Arcadia Academy is proud to be one of the exhibitors.



Arcadia Academy of Music (www.arcadiaacademyofmusic.com), with decades of experience offering premier music programs in the Greater Toronto Area, is the only music school exhibitor to offer franchising opportunities at the CMA Trade Show. We will be occupying Booth #107 and our organization will be sharing everything about; becoming a music instructor, specialized music programs, franchising opportunities and much more.



Isaias Garcia - Director of Art, Media & Design at Arcadia Academy will be shedding light on the career opportunities that professionals could explore with our academy.



"The reason why we decided to participate at the grand CMW Trade Show is to be amongst industry professionals - musicians, bands, recording artists, technicians and music business owners. Thousands of people who will be in attendance from May 5-7 might be interested in teaching lessons or registering their kids for lessons. Many of them might enquire about investing in their own Arcadia franchise school. There are seasoned musicians who might be looking to settle down with a financially stable business in the music industry itself rather than stepping outside it. Owning an Arcadia franchise will enable them to invest in their passion for music and simultaneously grow a successful business. We want to share these opportunities with all the music lovers who will be attending the event."



Steve Saunders – Guitar Instructor at Arcadia Academy of Music, will be representing our organization at the 2016 CMW Trade Show. Backed by our team, he will be glad to talk to visitors and provide guidance to those who are interested in learning, teaching and owning our franchise.



About Arcadia Academy of Music

Arcadia Academy of Music operates from 7 branches spread across Maple, Bolton, New Market, Richmond Hill and Brampton (North, South and West) in the province of Ontario. Our academy offers lessons in many types of instruments such as piano, keyboard, violin, guitar, cello, drums, percussion, saxophone, trumpet, flute and clarinet. In addition, we also offer specialized music programs. Children and adults can also choose between private or classroom lessons.



ABOUT CMW:

Canadian Music Week Inc.

5355 Vail Court

Mississauga, ON L5M 6G9

Tel: 905-858-4747 | Fax: 905-858-4848

Website: http://cmw.net



ABOUT OUR PARTICIPATION:

BOOTH #107

Arcadia Academy of Music

205 Marycroft Ave., Unit 6, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5X8

Tel: 905- 851-8631 | Fax: 905-851-5686

Email: headoffice@arcadiamusicacademy.com / maurizio@arcadiamusicacademy.com

Website: http://arcadiaacademyofmusic.com/

Time of Operation: Mon to Fri - 10am to 9pm | Sat - 9am to 5pm