'ARCADIA ROCKS' – A Rejuvenated Band Program by Arcadia Academy

Woodbridge, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Arcadia Academy of Music (www.arcadiaacademyofmusic.com) has a new revamped band program called 'Arcadia Rocks'. This program is designed for our students to showcase their skills and create music in an energetic team environment. Our band program's curriculum consists of two progressive levels (Tier 1 & Tier 2), guest mentorship, performance opportunities, studio recording sessions and much more. Admission to the band program will be done through an audition, with each student performing a song of their choice.



Live Performances & Studio Sessions



Our band program content includes learning about "Rehearsal & Live Performance Etiquette", exploring different parts of a song and understanding the "form" of a song. The curriculum is designed to prepare our students for live stage events and rocking out in their own band with their favourite instrument. At the end of the program, each band will get the chance to carry out a live performance at a popular venue in their city.



Each band will also have a certain amount of recording studio time in our state-of-the-art Arcadia Digital Studio. Based on the chosen tier level, the time allowed will be either 1.5 hours or 3 hours. In addition, students will be able to watch other bands record and learn more about the recording process. All of the recorded songs will be uploaded to SoundCloud on the Arcadia Rocks website music creations can easily be shared with family and friends.



Progressive Learning Phases



Our band program has two progressive levels, Tier 1 & Tier 2. Tier 1 is a 14-week program with a live performance and 1.5 hours of studio recording. Tier 2 is a 28-week program with a live performance, 3 hours of studio recording and guest mentorship with a music industry professional. Both progressive levels are made for our students to gain as much experience out of the program.



"Arcadia Rocks is not a regular music workshop; it is an initiative to promote team spirit. We are excited to launch our updated band program and believe this is an exciting way for students to take music lessons. The program aims at empowering students to come together, create music and confidently hit the stage with their own band identity while having fun and honing their instrument. Students will collaborate with other musicians, encountering different personalities and musical tastes, to learn how to work as a team. This is learning beyond the instrument" says Pat Di Rauso (CEO)."



About Arcadia Academy of Music

Arcadia Academy of Music is a family owned and operated music school franchise, founded in 1984. Over the years, Arcadia has received 18 industry awards and is recognized as a leader in the music school industry. There are branches located in Woodbridge, Bolton, Maple, Richmond Hill, Newmarket and 3 in Brampton. Comprehensive lessons are conducted in various instruments such as the violin, guitar, ukulele, strings, cello, piano, keyboard, drums, percussion, clarinet, flute, trumpet, saxophone, brass, woodwinds and more.



For additional information and online registration, visit: http://arcadiaacademyofmusic.com/rocks/



Corporate Branch

205 Marycroft Ave. Unit 6

Woodbridge, ON L4L 5X8

(905) 851-8631

headoffice@arcadiamusicacademy.com

woodbridge@arcadiamusicacademy.com

Mon-Fri: 10am-9pm | Sat: 9am-5pm