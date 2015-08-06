Arcato Laboratories Chief Executive Officer Interviewed About OraWax on the Private Capital News Network

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --Christopher S. Meldrum, Chief Executive Officer of Arcato Laboratories, was featured in a three-minute video news story, produced by The Private Capital News Network. Meldrum described where the company was along the path of commercializing its first product, OraWax™.



"Right now," said Meldrum, "there is no treatment for orthodontic brace pain." Meldrum described how the patented technology behind OraWax™ allows for a slow, sustained release of benzocaine that provides longterm relief from the discomfort associated with wearing braces.



Meldrum explained that Arcato Labs was entering the final stages of obtaining regulatory approval for the OraWax™ product, with an anticipated market launch within 12 months. "We are raising capital to complete the process of regulatory clearance, and will launch the product in the United States using a regional-focused roll out," he said.



The video news story is available on the Arcato Labs investors relations website, where potential investors may obtain information about the company and the security offering.



Arcato is currently raising a Series B round of financing, to commercialize OraWax™ and fund research on its patented technology.



About Arcato Laboratories

Arcato Laboratories, a leader in the sustained-release of anesthetics, is commercializing proprietary products to serve specialty oral healthcare practitioners, such as orthodontists and oral surgeons. Arcato's first product, a medical device named OraWax™, targets orthodontists and their patients as the first effective treatment for oral discomfort caused by orthodontic appliances (braces). For more information on investing, please visit our Investor Relations Page.



Contact Christopher S. Meldrum: cmeldrum@arcatolabs.com

Company website: http://www.arcatolabs.com