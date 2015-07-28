Arcato Laboratories Selected to Present at North Carolina Triangle TechBreakfast

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --Arcato Laboratories, developer of OraWax, a revolutionary new treatment for the discomfort caused by orthodontic braces, has been selected to present at the North Carolina Triangle TechBreakfast on July 23, 2015.



The event is a monthly breakfast get-together of North Carolina technology companies, software developers and designers, and entrepreneurs to learn about technology commercialization projects in central North Carolina. It is free to the public and will take place at 8:00 a.m. at the RTP Headquarters, located at 12 Davis Drive, Research Triangle Park, situated between Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.



The research related to the OraWax patent was undertaken by Dr. Michael Jay, the founder of Arcato and its CSO. Dr. Jay is also the Fred Eshelman Distinguished Professor of molecular pharmaceutics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and is an expert on drug delivery and drug formulations.



The presentation will be delivered by Christopher S. Meldrum, CEO of Arcato Laboratories.



"In the United States alone, 4 million people wear braces and most of them agree that braces are painful," said Meldrum. "Arcato's solution is OraWax™, a patented time-release formulation combining wax, benzocaine, and special polymers," he added.



Arcato is currently raising money to complete FDA regulatory clearance for OraWax™. The company is issuing its Series B Convertible Participating Preferred Stock, which is in turn convertible into shares of the Company's common stock.



"Arcato is issuing securities directly to investors in the new Reg D 506 (c) offering," said Thomas Vass, the investment advisor to the company. "The common term for this type of offering is equity crowdfunding, and we are proud to be one of the first technology companies in North Carolina to undertake this type of internet-based offering," he added.



About Arcato Laboratories

Arcato Laboratories, a leader in the sustained-release of anesthetics, is commercializing proprietary products to serve specialty oral healthcare practitioners, such as orthodontists and oral surgeons. Arcato's first product, a medical device named OraWax™, targets orthodontists and their patients as the first effective treatment for oral discomfort caused by orthodontic appliances (braces).



For more information on investing, please visit our Investor Relations Page.



Contact Christopher S. Meldrum: cmeldrum@arcatolabs.com

Company website: http://www.arcatolabs.com