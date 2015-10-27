Arcato Laboratories Selected to Present at Southeast BIO Investor & Partnering Forum November 11-13

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2015 --Arcato Laboratories, developer of OraWaxTM, a revolutionary new treatment for the discomfort caused by orthodontic braces, has been selected to present at the Southeast BIO Investor & Partnering Forum (SEBIO), being held November 11-13, 2015 at the Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina. The presentation will be delivered by Christopher S. Meldrum, President & CEO of Arcato Laboratories.



"The technology platform of Arcato Laboratories is based upon a patented method of delivering a local anesthetic to oral mucosal membranes over a sustained period of time," said Meldrum. "The Arcato technology platform has many applications for other types of pain relief, but the OraWax™ product alone has an estimated market of about $400 million per year," he added.



Celebrating its 17th year, the SEBIO Investor & Partnering Forum has built a loyal following, attracting thought leaders and investors from across the country. To date, the more than 200 later stage and 165 early stage companies that participated in previous SEBIO Investor & Partnering Forums have raised more than $2.5 billion in public and private funding.



Arcato is currently raising $1 million in a Series B round of financing, to complete 510(k) FDA regulatory clearance for OraWax™, and launch the product in the United States.



About Arcato Laboratories

Arcato Laboratories, a leader in the sustained release of anesthetics, is commercializing proprietary products to serve specialty oral healthcare practitioners, such as orthodontists and oral surgeons. Arcato's first product, a medical device named OraWax™, targets orthodontists and their patients as the first effective treatment for oral discomfort caused by orthodontic appliances (braces).



