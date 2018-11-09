Arch Pro LLC Partners with BizIQ

Wheeling, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2018 --Arch Pro LLC, a general contracting firm that provides a variety of construction and remodeling services to its Illinois customers, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Arch Pro LLC with a variety of methods through which it will enhance its digital presence, making it easier for the company to connect with new audiences in its area. BizIQ employs some smart search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that help people more easily find companies like Arch Pro LLC when performing Google searches for local businesses. BizIQ has also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with customers in the region.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focused on Arch Pro LLC's products and services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about kitchen remodeling in Wheeling, IL.



"We are so excited to be working with BizIQ on improving our web marketing efforts," said Remi Graniczny, owner of Arch Pro LLC. "This is a big step forward for us, and will certainly help us improve our communications with current and prospective customers. We look forward to seeing the results of this investment."



About Arch Pro LLC

Founded in 2000, Arch Pro LLC is a one-stop shop for architectural design and build services—including custom homes, remodels and additions—for Wheeling, IL and the surrounding area. For more information about the company and its services, visit http://www.archprollc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.