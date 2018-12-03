Archeologist Brandon Fathy Awarded Bright!Tax Global Scholar Award

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2018 --Bright!Tax is an award-winning, leading provider of tax services for the estimated nine million Americans living overseas.



Bright!Tax founder and CEO Greg Dewald had the opportunity to study abroad many years ago himself, and, inspired by his experience, in 2016 he established the Bright!Tax' Global Scholar program to provide supplementary tuition fees support for exceptional young Americans who wish to study abroad.



The Bright!Tax Global Scholarship is awarded biannually, and the Bright!Tax Awards Committee is proud to announce that Brandon Fathy has been named the sixth Bright!Tax Global Scholar.



With Bright!Tax' support, Brandon will be taking up a place at the University of Leicester in the UK to pursue a PHD in Archaeology in January.



Brandon is returning to Leicester, having done his his undergraduate degree there. While he was there, the skeleton of England's King Richard III, who died in the Battle of Bosworth in 1485, was discovered under a local car park. The discovery was a significant archaeological find, and Brandon was a member of the team that worked on the excavation. The find shed light on both the king and the period in which he lived. For example, Shakespeare portrayed King Richard as a hunchback, and while many believed that the characterization was propaganda to appease the royal family at the time, the archaeological evidence revealed that it was, in fact, true.



In high school, Brandon was valedictorian and achieved a perfect GPA. He was captain of the school's academic decathlon team, which advanced to state competitions and in which Brandon was third highest scorer in Texas. As student council president meanwhile, Brandon introduced a school-wide recycling program.



Brandon said: "As a US citizen who wants to make a big positive impact, I'm enormously grateful to receive a Bright!Tax Global Scholarship Award. Studying at a foreign university is a financial challenge, and I've worked two jobs as a high school teacher and tutor to save for my degree. The contribution this scholarship makes to my academic progression is greatly appreciated."



Bright!Tax believes that Americans who venture abroad are the new pioneers, exploring opportunities far from home. Furthermore, they are America's informal ambassadors around the world, shaping people's perceptions of the US. Bright!Tax is proud to serve Americans in over 190 countries worldwide.



Greg Dewald, Bright!Tax founder and CEO, said: "We established the Global Scholar Award to help a new generation of young Americans have the same experience to study overseas that I had. Brandon is an exceptional young American embarking on an exciting adventure, and I'm sure he'll achieve every success."



