Arches Expands Partnership with Kettering Health Network

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --Arches' intelligent software platform is expanding to serve Kettering's immunotherapy patients.



In 2018, Arches launched MyCareCompass at Kettering Health Network with the oncology service line. The goal is to help augment education delivered at the point of care and better prepare patients for their upcoming treatments. Initially the focus was on patients undergoing infusion chemotherapy. This week, Arches launched its second module for immunotherapy patients. Arches and Kettering Cancer Care are planning further development of this program to include oral chemotherapy, surgery and radiation – areas that require extensive preparation and expectation setting.



The expanded MyCareCompass offering delivers critical education based on key appointments in the treatment journey, ensuring the information patients receive is timed for specific milestones. Arches' HIPAA-compliant system architecture integrates with Kettering's EMR (Epic), enabling secure, automated, and real time exchange of diagnosis and treatment data. By automating this process seamlessly with the care center's operations, hospital staff is no longer required to manually input data, significantly reducing administrative burden.



The Kettering Health Network Cancer Care team boasts decades of experience treating all types of cancer with cutting-edge oncology treatments. Central to that is a holistic, patient-focused approach to provide patients and families with critical educational and emotional support. "We know that a cancer diagnosis can be a time of confusion and information flooding for patients and their families," said Elizabeth Koelker, Executive Director of Network Oncology Serviceline at Kettering Health Network. "We are thrilled to partner with Arches Technology to ensure that our patients are receiving the right information, at the right time, through communication mediums that are easily understood. It is our job to make sure patients have a clear understanding of their disease and treatment so they can make informed decisions."



"Arches is excited to expand its partnership with Kettering to include cancer patients being treated with immunotherapy as part of the MyCareCompass value add initiative. This method of 'just in time' education is proven to enhance health outcomes by reducing fear and anxiety in cancer patients, ultimately improving comprehension, compliance and enabling a level of cooperation necessary for treatment to succeed," says Patrick Flavin, President of Arches.



About Arches

Arches develops highly specialized intelligent software products that empower oncology healthcare companies to deepen their relationship with patients. Built specifically for oncology patient engagement, Keystone allows customers to easily test and automate the delivery of personalized health education in a way that encourages responsiveness to real-time behavior. Keystone's interoperable and secure platform leverages patient data points to responsively deploy education and information at key moments in the health journey when they need it most. Through patent-pending AI technology, Keystone helps healthcare organizations optimize their patient outreach and content strategies to ultimately reduce fear, anxiety and administrative burden thus motivating positive behavior and enhanced health outcomes.



Learn more about Arches at: http://www.archestechnology.com.



https://archestechnology.com/arches/mycarecompass.html

Source: Arches Technology



For Arches

Tommy Zambelli

Vice President, Marketing and Customer Success

Email: tzambelli@archestechnology.com



For Kettering

Elizabeth LaForce

Manager, Oncology Access, Kettering Cancer Care

Email: Elizabeth.LaForce@ketteringhealth.org