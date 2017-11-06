Archisketch Is a Portable Interior Design Device Utilizing AR, Making Interior Design Accessible for All

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --Archisketch, the world's simplest interior design solution that utilizes AR technology making measuring and modeling easier than ever, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and trending fast having raised over $160,000 in under 3 weeks.



Archisketch is a portable solution that takes the hard work out of measuring and 2D & 3D modeling, making furnishing and decorating an accessible and seamless option without breaking the bank. Within minutes, people can view their homes in full 3D and re-imagine the space designed from the ground up.



"These days, people are trying to do the interior design for their own homes in order to make their living spaces more lively, dynamic, and unique," says CEO Lee Jusung. "People now regard their homes as multi-purpose spaces where they can relax and enjoy hobbies, instead of viewing them merely as places to sleep."



By attached the 3D Space Scanner to a smartphone and utilizing the app, the device calculated the space with laser sensors and generates a 3D model of the space in minutes. By utilizing the cloud-based Archisketch web editor, users can begin furnish and decorating the space utilizing the drag and drop software instantly. Everything from wallpaper to furniture can be modeled in full 3D to give users an incredibly accurate display of the proposed changes. Users with a VR Head Mount Device can even fully immerse themselves into the space to give an even more accurate view and perspective of the space.



The incredible ease of use makes Archisketch a fun process and perfect for anyone from interior design hobbyists, those moving into a new place, and professionals and businesses in interior design and real estate.



"Doing interior design for a new home is no easy task for most people. You have to check and measure every wall and corner of the home and find furniture to create the kind of spaces you want," adds Jusung. "With Archisketch, however, all the user needs to do is attach the device to his or her smartphone, and it will scan the entire space all at once. In this way, the device makes it much easier and more convenient for ordinary people to do 3D real-time modeling and try their hand at interior design."



Archisketch is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2z7foll



About Archisketch

Archisketch's team got together for a habitat project, a volunteer activity group to build and design homes for disadvantaged people. After debating about Architecture and the problems that lie within the current system, Archisketch has been founded and joined by experts in electronics and telecommunication fields. Archisketch is a member company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre.



For more information on Archisketch please visit http://www.archisketch.com.