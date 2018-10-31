Architectural Canopies Introduces Innovative and Long-Lasting Store Canopies

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2018 --Awnings and canopies are designed to provide energy savings, weather protection, identification, advertising, and architectural aesthetics. These canopies can withstand sun, rain, snow, sleet, hail, and wind.



Today's canopies are lasting, bright, easy to assemble, strong, and flame retardant. Modern canopies are identified with high strength-to-weight ratios and corrosion resistance capability. The proper combination of these properties results in safe, strong, economical, and attractive products.



According to the experts, both awnings and canopies are not just the right way to enhance aesthetic appeal, but they can also save energy and prevent furniture, floors, carpets from fading. Proper choice of canopies adds shape, dimension, and color.



Architectural Canopies is a premier source of quality store canopies and other types of awnings which can substantially increase energy saved over films and tinted glass alternatives. According to the expert HVAC technicians, during the day when the sun shines directly on southern-facing windows, fabric awnings and canopies can bring down the heat gain by 55 to 65 percent. For western exposure, the reduction in heat gain is 72 to 77 percent.



At Architectural Canopies, the creative designers and architects are experts at building useful and intriguing designs for modern awning and canopy systems that incorporate shape, size, color, texture, graphics, and structure at an affordable price.



The quality awnings and canopies brought in by Architectural Canopies can be used to create memorable settings for the guests and provide ample space for things to store. One can consider custom canopies and awnings to create outdoor dining areas. At Architectural Canopies, the technicians also manufacture awnings and canopies for walkways, designated smoking areas, and service support areas.



The company is renowned for its exceptional awnings and canopies. As one of the signature capabilities, the design and construction not just focus on beauty and function, but they also enhance one's presence in any environment while providing one's patrons with protection from the elements.



