Architectural Canopies Introduces Quality Awnings

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2019 --While windows and doors are given more importance during construction, awnings are given a very little limelight. However, awnings certainly deserve their due. More precisely, awnings are no longer just an addition; instead, they prove to be an asset to the property - be it residential or commercial unit.



It is often seen people use the two terms - awnings and canopies - interchangeably. However, they are not the same. While awnings are primarily mounted above an outside window or patio, canopies are usually freestanding structures.



Unlike canopies, which can be dissembled and assembled based on the need for shade, awnings are designed to be permanent structures providing shade and cover throughout the year. The benefits of using awnings are plenty. When it comes to entertaining guests, it could be pretty effective in impressing them. The additional cover they provide allows the guests to enjoy an outdoor area while staying protected against the direct sun rays and rainfall.



Combined with accessories such as screens, an awning can protect one against both wind and bugs. Manufactured from a variety of fabrics, awnings allow the homeowners to showcase their unique style and eye for design. The finish it provides is sure to add beauty to the outdoor area, taking its appeal to a new level.



At Architectural Canopies, the team has a rich history working with leading manufacturers of awnings. They are pleased to announce the introduction of an advanced system called 'Vision' with the choicest of glass, acrylic panels or perforated metal.



The canopies available to them are customized to exact specifications. Besides, they can be designed to match other building elements. The best thing about these canopies is that they create a lasting focal point. Stylish and durable, these canopies not just enhance aesthetics of the home, but also add a kind of sturdiness to the overall property.



