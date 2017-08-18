Architectural Canopies Introducing New Retail Awnings

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2017 --Architectural Canopies is glad to introduce one of its new products, retail awnings. Incorporating its traditional timber structure, retail awning combines all the benefits of the awning with the elegance of a traditional framework. The experts at Architectural Canopies claim that no more rains or strong winds interfere with people gathering around the retail shop as the cover will stand up to rain and winds up to force 9 gales. It's strong enough to provide an extension that also adds flair to the overall beauty of the exterior.



With numerous options and features all created by experts craftsmen, it can be as simple or as intricate as the customers desire. It's timber frame, which is available in a variety of stains, is collected from registered harvested farms and is treated in an environmentally sensitive way.



Alternatively, the powder coated aluminum system is equally strong and powerful as an all weather awning where a more modern look is required. The electrically operated retractable roof can be picked up from a variety of water proof materials to suit the customer's individual needs and specifications.



It also features retractable side screens which help to completely enclose the awning. The expert on-staff designers and architects at Architectural Canopies partner with the clients to translate their needs into canopies and sunshade systems that add elegance and flair to the functional design one one's project.



With a vast network of experienced installers, they can successfully handle any size installation. The prices are competitive, and they offer a fast turnaround on bid requests. They understand the need to protect properties against the sun and rain.One can rely on their library where they supply supporting data, specs, and drawings via their easy online downloads.



For more information on canopies for stores, visit http://www.architecturalcanopies.com. Call them at 800-761-7446 to fix up an appointment.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades.