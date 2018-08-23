Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2018 --A new market study, titled "Global Architectural Services Market – Estimation & Forecast, 2014-2023", has been featured on CrystalMarketResearch.



Request a premium sample of this report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HI05726 .



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Architectural Services Market has encountered substantial development in the recent years and is foreseen to grow tremendously in the following years. Expanding investments in construction market and rising demand for configuration administrations are anticipated to drive the market development. In addition, steady moving of architectural industry towards consultancy benefit industry is foreseen to affect the architectural services market. The requirement for construction and project management was most elevated in 2016 and the market is anticipated to proceed with the development over the figure time frame.



Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are;



IBI Group



AECOM



HDR Inc



Gensler



Aedas.



Creative design development and modified services are anticipated to be key parameter for being competitive in this market, with mergers and acquisitions being embraced as an endeavour to differentiate product portfolio and pick up share of the overall industry.



Investigate Report Description with Detailed ToC on Architectural Services Market at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/architectural-services-market .



Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The market can be divided by services into architectural advisory services, engineering, construction and project management, urban planning services, and interior design. The construction and project management portion is expected to display high development in the worldwide engineering and outlining administrations market over the figure time frame.



The Architectural Services Market is segmented as follows-

By Product: Construction and Project Management, Urban Planning, Architectural Advisory Services, Engineering &, Interior Designing & Others



By End User: Education, Healthcare, Industrial, Retail, Government, Hospitality, Residential and Others



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific commanded the worldwide market and was esteemed at USD 122.31 billion in 2016. The regional development is essentially determined by the existence of significant players, accessibility of less expensive work, enhanced infrastructure facilities for production, great monetary condition and advancement of new product and services.



Apply for Exclusive Discount at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HI05726 .



Major Table of Contents:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Part 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Part 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics



Part 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)



Part 5. Architectural Services Market, By Product & Service Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Architectural Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Product & Service Type (2014-2017)

5.3. Architectural Services Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product & Service Type, 2014-2023

5.4. Architectural Advisory Services

5.5. Construction and Project Management Services

5.6. Engineering services, Interior Design Services

5.7. Urban Planning Services

5.8. Other Products & Service Types



Part 6. Architectural Services Market, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Architectural Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by End User (2014-2017)

6.3. The Architectural Services Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2014-2023

6.4. Education

6.5. Government

6.6. Healthcare

6.7. Hospitality

6.8. Industrial

6.9. Residential

6.10. Retail

6.11. Other End Users



Part 7. Architectural Services Market, By Region

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Architectural Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.3. North America Architectural Services by Countries

7.4. Europe Architectural Services by Countries

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.6. South America

7.7. Middle East and Africa



Part 8. Company Profiles

8.1. AECOM

8.2. Aedas

8.3. DP Architects

8.4. Foster & Partners Limited

8.5. Gensler

8.6. HDR Architecture

8.7. HKS, INC.

8.8. HOCHTIEF AG

8.9. HOK

8.10. IBI Group Inc.



Part 9. Global Architectural Services Market Competition, by Manufacturer

9.1. Global Architectural Services Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

9.2. Global Architectural Services Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

9.3. Top 5 Architectural Services Manufacturer Market Share

9.4. Market Competition Trend



Part 10. Architectural Services Market Forecast (2018-2023)

10.1. Global Architectural Services Sales, Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

10.2. Architectural Services Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.3. Architectural Services Market Forecast by Product & Service Type (2018-2023)

10.4. Architectural Services Market Forecast by End User (2018-2023)



…Read Full Table of Contents



(Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.)



Place a purchase order of this report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/HI05726 .



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contacts Us

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Ph: +1-888-213-4282

Web: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com