Arcluster Forecasts SD-WAN Market Size at $7.53 Billion in 2021

The market for SD-WAN is set to reach $7.53 billion in 2021, according to Arcluster, in the first of its kind report on the 2016 Worldwide SD-WAN Market [by Segments (Hardware, Software, Services); by Users (SMBs, Enterprise, Service Provider)]. Arcluster forecasts the highest growth to come from service provider managed SD-WAN services.



The report states that MSPs and CSPs across the world can offer managed SD-WANs as a cost-effective alternative to traditional MPLS and embrace this shift to onboard new SMB and enterprise clients. "With SD-WAN, service providers can also create value enhancements to their existing clients and further strengthen their competitive positions." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "SD-WAN solutions are set to disrupt the WAN ecosystem and are pulling in critical momentum for mainstream market adoption."



https://arcluster.com/research/sd-wan-market-2016-2021/



Arcluster's report on the SD-WAN market spans 121 pages, and includes 38 market data tables and 33 figures and charts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities in SD-WAN across segments, end users, verticals, and regions.



Market Size and Forecasts of SD-WAN are provided by



- Segments: Hardware, Software and Services; Services are further segmented into Service Provider Managed SD-WAN Services; and Cloud Managed SD-WAN Services.



- Users: SMBs, Enterprises, and Service Providers.



- Verticals: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Banking and Finance, Energy, Power and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer, Technology and Media, and Others.



- Regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America/Latin America and Middle-East & Africa.



The market data and analysis in the report will help solution providers, WAN infrastructure players, networking companies, service providers, system integrators, and resellers to develop business strategies and marketing goals based on the insights in the report. The 2016 syndicated market report on SD-WAN is an ongoing series of market reports that focus on micro-emerging trends in the software defined X space across multiple regions and countries.



