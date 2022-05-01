Are Collagen Supplements Beneficial to a Healthy Diet?

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2022 --Collagen drinks and powders have become a common dietary supplement found in most grocery and big box stores. With all the anti-aging hype surrounding collagen, are collagen supplements important to include in a healthy diet?



"Research is unclear if the benefits some people have from collagen protein comes from collagen itself, or from consuming more protein in general," said Sara Mathews, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital.



Here are a few points to help people decide whether collagen supplements are right for them:



- Like all proteins consumed, collagen is broken down in the digestive system to be used wherever the body most needs protein. This means that collagen cannot be absorbed whole. Instead, it is absorbed as the smallest components of protein.

- Most research on collagen has been conducted using industry funding, which means there is a potential for bias in the study results.

- Preventing collagen breakdown in the body may be a more effective strategy to prevent skin aging and support joint health. Mathews encourages people to choose healthy lifestyle and diet habits such as:

- Getting enough sleep.

- Avoiding high sugar intake, which can damage existing collagen.

- Eating a healthy diet including vitamin C and sulfur-containing foods (citrus, strawberries, broccoli, onions) to aid in collagen production in the body.



"Overall, as careful consumers, people should be wary of the claims surrounding collagen supplements and focus more on whole food, quality protein sources as well as other beneficial whole foods to limit the negative effects of aging," Mathews said.



More information can be found at Intermountainhealthcare.org.



