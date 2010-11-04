Are Homemade Snacks a Thing of the Past for People on Gluten-Free Diets?

Randolph, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2010 -- A generation ago, most people hadn’t heard the word “gluten,” and homemade snacks for kids and adults could include nearly anything. These days, many people have come to realize – on their own through their doctors’ advice – that gluten-free diets are a far better choice. Snacks, however, haven’t caught up – until now.



“I’m especially proud to offer families 101 Gluten-Free Recipes for Microwave Mug Cakes,” says author Stacey Miller, “because so many people requested gluten-free versions of the snacks everyone else was making. Microwave mug cakes are amazing – and I can say that, because I didn’t invent them, I just built on the original recipe that was floating around the Internet and offered 101 more recipes – but they left some people out of the fun. So many people were disappointed that, once again, their gluten-free diets left them feeling deprived of a fun treat that others were able to enjoy. I created 101 Gluten-Free Recipes for Microwave Mug Cakes so that everyone could participate in making, and enjoying, the quick, easy desserts that you make in a mug in your microwave oven in less than 10 minutes. As a reward, I know that kids who couldn’t bake homemade snacks after school now have that option. They don’t have to sacrifice self-indulgence to stay healthy. And they don’t have to worry about what to do with leftovers, because all microwave mug cake recipes create single-serving snacks every time.



Miller enjoys sharing the original set of microwave mug cake recipes she created because “they’re quick, they’re easy, and they suit all tastes, whether you’re a fan of chocolate, fruit, or berries.” But she’s just as excited about her new gluten-free recipes, because while they still represent a vast array of flavors, they take into consideration dietary needs and preferences. “Some of my gluten-free microwave mug cake recipes are dairy-free, some are lower in fat than typical microwave mug cakes, and some of them have no added sugar. In fact, if you’ve had difficulty finding a creative, easy homemade snack that meets your dietary requirements, you’ll be happily surprised to find that you’re only 10 minutes away from a homemade gluten-free microwave mug cake – even if you’ve never baked a microwave mug cake, or a gluten-free snack, before. And, like the originals, gluten-free microwave mug cakes require only a spoon, a mug, a saucer, and a microwave oven – no heavy mixers, blenders, or cookie sheets are necessary. So you no longer have to worry that ‘gluten-free’ means ‘snack-deprived’ – on the contrary, your friends will be asking you to share your recipes the first time they try a gluten-free microwave mug cake. I love it that people who are on gluten-restricted diets now have more options – 101 more of them, to be exact!”



101 Gluten-Free Recipes for Microwave Mug Cakes:

Healthier Single-Serving Snacks in Less Than 10 Minutes

BPT Press

ISBN: 9780984228515

http://www.microwavemugcakes.com

October 2010

