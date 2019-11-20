Are Lab Grown Diamonds Eco-Friendly And/or Ethical Diamonds?

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2019 --Man-made diamonds are getting popular over mined diamonds these days as lab-created diamond corporations call them eco-friendly and sustainable. So apart from getting a deal on a piece of jewelry, customers prefer to have eco-friendly diamonds/ ethical diamonds. So people usually get attracted by the lab-grown diamonds for sale. Lightbox jewelry is one renowned name for man-made diamonds and blue nile carries a collection of mined diamonds. Lightbox jewelry has a beautiful collection of lab-grown diamonds for sale and Blue Nile has a mesmerizing collection of earth-mined diamonds.



The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) sent out warnings to some of the man-made diamonds jewelry companies for misleading customers on information about the sustainability claims and by calling the lab-created diamonds being ethical diamonds or eco-friendly diamonds in their marketing. Consumers take the claims of lab-grown diamonds for sale being eco-friendly and sustainable, in different ways, so it is very important for them to show that man-made diamonds are better in every way. So FTC has demanded more and detailed explanations of their marketing.



In today's world, everyone claims the mined diamonds impact the economy but who actually talks about how the lab-created diamonds are eco-friendly? Diamond mining is called one of the least damaging ways of mining because it doesn't use toxic chemicals to extract gems but still, diamond mining has been called out for earth-displacement, water usage, and energy consumption. So, to understand if the man-made diamonds affect the environment less than the mined diamonds, one needs to understand the energy usage and environmental damage caused by lab-grown diamonds for sale by online companies Lightbox and the earth-mined diamonds by Blue Nile.



Lab-created diamonds are produced either by high pressure, high-temperature method (HPHT) or chemical vapor deposition (CVD) method.



According to the JCK numbers, an HPHT press for a single rough stone uses 175-225 kWh, which will end up at 650-1100kWh for polished ct. If the modern cubic HPHT press is used, 350-700 kWh is used for polished ct. While the CVD process has more unused rough, it will be around 1000-1700 kWh per polished ct.



Saleem Ali, an environment professor at the University of Delaware, found in 2013 that Australia's Argyle mine uses 7 kWh to produce 1 ct., De Beers' operations use 80.3 kWh per ct., and Diavik uses 66 kWh per ct. These mines produce low-quality diamonds and better quality diamonds require more time and energy. Hence, per carat measurements are not the best way to judge. It is believed that the mining company numbers don't provide detailed information, so do the lab-created diamonds. As much as the energy consumption data is important, the source of energy is important.



In China, 55% of the power comes from coal and 20% from hydro in HPHT diamonds and India sources 75% from coal and 10% from hydro. Diamond Foundry says it's been "certified carbon-neutral," however it buys solar credits to arrive. But there is no news from Certifier Natural Capital Partners. On the other side, mining corporations have found that the carbon footprint is the biggest environmental enemy in diamond mining, so they are taking a gander at diminishing their carbon footprint, and De Beers wants to soon make some of the mines completely carbon neutral with the help of carbon from diamonds. Depending on the location of the mine and process, the data can widely differ, so it can't be utilized as a solitary proportion of environmental impact. So, at times the lab-developed organizations analyze well; in others, they don't. Who wins this energy war is still not confirmed, and to come to a conclusion, one needs to gather more detailed information.



The second major issue with diamond mining is the environmental damage caused by it. It is said that diamond mining tears up the land and harms delicate biological systems, including natural life and lakes. But, it is also quoted that digging diamonds is viewed as less harming than different sorts of mining, similar to coal, iron, and gold. Also, there are no harmful chemicals used in mining the diamonds from the ore and the used water is treated and recycled in a proper way. In today's world mining is done with strict environmental control from the government, and the water usage has been reduced by 57% as per Alrosa statements. The damage caused by diamond mining as land usage, pollution, waste, and water consumption can be compensated by the biodiversity programs of diamond mining. But, we can't deny the issues which are still there in poor areas. As long as water usage is concerned, there is no doubt that the man-made diamonds will be less impactful.



Lab-created diamond manufacturers like Lightbox rely only on the environment, but one needs a bigger picture on the figures, and how ethical it is to push people away from the industry where millions of people rely on their work. So, this is completely up to the consumers to decide what to care about, whether environment or poverty.



No one is completely against the synthetic diamonds, but the point is that one shouldn't buy sustainable products without knowing the detailed impact and just by the name ethical diamonds or eco-friendly diamonds. Mined Diamonds and man-made diamonds both are lacking to provide a transparent supply chain which means to give details of the supply and reports environmental and social results. Without being transparent, it would be unfair to call a product sustainable or ethical.



