Are the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Wireless in-Ear Headphones Better Than the Original?

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2015 --When it comes to headsets, great mobility and durability doesn't need to come at the expense of amazing sound. Experience the best quality sound during your next workout with the Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats² Wireless In-Ear Headphones!



Right now, you can grab these headphones for a steal as a daily deal on Yugster.com for only $99.97. Powerbeats² were designed to defy the ordinary while catapulting athletes towards unparalleled performance. Lightweight and engineered with the power of dual-driver acoustics, the re-imagined wireless earphones deliver the premium sound and performance needed to propel you through rigorous workouts.



You won't need to let sweat stop you! Powerbeats² Wireless is IPX4 sweat and water resistant all the way from the ear bud to the tangle-free, wrap around cable, with over-molding on the RemoteTalkTM for a no-slip grip when changing volume, switching tracks, and making hands-free calls. Dual-driver acoustics power music through each ear bud, delivering Beats signature sound for an unparalleled listening experience. With all of these features, the Powerbeats² is really a steal at just $99.97 on Yugster.com, where they normally retail for $199.99!



In a review on Engadget. James Trew raved about the Powerbeats², saying "The Powerbeats² come with one vital feature that anyone who's used Bluetooth headphones for any amount of time will know is essential. They have an LED that tells you when power is low." Impressed with the sound and overall frequency balance he went on to say, "One thing's for sure, Beats is clearly working to move on from the bass-is-best approach of earlier models."



Why grab this deal today? Here's the scoop on the Beats Headphones by Dr. Dre: After 25 years, Dr. Dre was tired of spending months on a track only to have his fans hear it on weak, distorting ear buds. Two years and hundreds of prototypes later, Beats Headphones are the icons that bring you sound the way it was originally intended.



Find the Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats² for a steal on Yugster for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



