Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --Being Called to Change: Let Go of All That No Longer Serves You and Grow Into Your Full Potential will help you unlock the power within to make positive, beneficial changes in your life, business, and relationships—all while reducing the stress you experience in your day-to-day life.



Dale Halaway's teachings show you how to relax more, how to calm down more, and how to let go of the idea that you need to be in control of everything happening in your life. Being Called to Change empowers you to set life goals from a place of grounded clarity and understanding to bring your life into alignment with your True "Soul" Self.



"This is a transformational book. When we understand what change really is and how to actually embrace change. It truly empowers us. What Dale Halaway has to say in his book, Being Called to Change really works. It's definitely a must-read." ~ Spectacular Smith, Founder & CEO of Adwizar



The wisdom Dale outlines in his book is certain to create major transformation in the collective consciousness of humanity. The clarity and power of his teachings are destined to inspire and empower individuals in their own spiritual awakening and growth which will facilitate the conscious evolution of humanity on our precious planet. Are you being called to change? Now is the time to answer the call!



"Dale takes the complex concept of "Change" and shares with us why we avoid it, how it is inevitable, and the power that comes from embracing it. Dale proves his statement, "change is inevitable, resistance is optional". An entrepreneur's must read." ~ Ken Courtright, Founder, Ceo of Today's Growth Consultant, an Inc. 500 Company



Dale believes that personal transformation results in clear identity—knowing who you are, why you are here, and what you are a part of. The more you know who you are and the more you remain focused on what you really want, the less things will upset you. As an agent of change, a transformational healing leader, and a teacher of the soul, Dale shares how you can discover and connect with your own authentic power while living in alignment with higher ground principles and in harmony with the natural laws of your spiritual being.



Dale is the creator of the transcover process®. "Trans" refers to "Transformation" and "Covery" refers to "Discovery." He is dedicated to the path of spiritual growth and personal empowerment and envisions a dynamic, engaged world community in which individuals, couples, parents, leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations work together to facilitate a new awakening in the consciousness of humanity. Through his transformational healing, spiritual growth, and life-enriching seminars, Dale inspires others to realign their lives with their truest nature. Through his advanced intensives and coaching programs, he helps thousands of people to transform themselves, authentically and wholly, so that they, too, can work towards the deeper purpose of advancing the consciousness on this planet. It's the greatest gift we can give someone—helping them find their way back to their True Self.