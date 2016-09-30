Are You Talking About the Latest Trend in Yoga?

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --The Future of Yoga Is Not in the Studio. It's Wherever You Practice. Download the Latest Trend in Yoga. My Joy Yoga App Now Available on iTunes and Google Play.



My Joy Yoga, LLC is pleased to announce the availability of its new yoga app now available for download via both Google Play and the iPhone App Store.



The My Joy Yoga app takes the future of yoga beyond the studio and into your palm with a full schedule of LIVE yoga classes streamed directly to you, in real time. No other yoga platform in the world offers 8+ live streamed classes per day. The app is packed with a vast library of on-demand classes and specialty channels. Other exciting features are in the works, including a 200-hour online yoga instructor certification course. Classes can also be accessed via web browser on http://www.myjoyyoga.com.



The My Joy Yoga app offers a real-time yoga experience from anywhere in the world, giving users the ability to take live-streamed studio classes without actually being in the studio.



"We know nothing beats the in-studio experience, but we also know it's not always possible to make it to the studio – so we brought the studio to you," said Christopher Mulgrew, founder of My Joy Yoga. "I am excited to share my vision with the community."



My Joy Yoga app provides real classes with real instructors, in real-time – or the option to choose your own class on your time from the on-demand library. Subscriptions start at $14.99 a month with no commitment. Install now!



About My Joy Yoga, LLC

The world's only online platform offering daily live streamed yoga classes, My Joy Yoga offers a variety of classes, times and styles, each with a different intention to keep your mind and body present. There are a number of amazing instructors to choose from, each with their own style. It is YOUR practice My Yoga Yoga is trying to fit into - not OUR practice we are trying to fit YOU into. Like any great Vinyasa class, My Joy Yoga is fluid - we will evolve and add to our offering as we learn your preferences and continuously improve use of technology. Look for more great yoga, meditation, Pilates and other fitness modality classes in the very near future – as well as teacher training and a 200 hour yoga instructor certification course. Embrace vulnerability, embrace learning, and be thankful to be exactly where you are.



For more information about My Joy Yoga, please visit www.myjoyyoga.com or call 800-781-4312.