AREA International Chosen to Exclusively Represent Oasis 12 Luxury Boutique Condos in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Quintana Roo, Mexico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2014 --A home away from home in the center of what visitors and residents alike call the Mayan Riviera the Oasis 12 Luxury Boutique Condominiums in Playa del Carmen, Mexico resound with potential. So says the owner of Advanced Real Estate Advisors (AREA) Bjoern Koch who has now been given exclusive marketing rights to the stellar project. AREA specializes in property investment and buyer representation in the Mexico real estate market and will do its utmost to highlight the luxury building. The complex has 28 spacious luxury boutique residences in one, two and three bedroom options.



Located on 20th Avenue and Calle 12 the Playa del Carmen beach properties are made with the highest grade North American construction and design. They come complete with amenities like state-of-the-art Quetzal designer kitchens with GE Profile stainless steel appliances and high end granite countertops. Replete with luxury finishes the Oasis 12 condos offer lots of extras. With large living spaces the two bedroom two bath condo is of particular interest to potential Oasis 12 buyers given its spacious 1450 square feet. That said, the building’s Penthouse residences all offer private solariums that are accessible from the interior of the unit which have private plunge pools and offer partial ocean views.



Upping the ante further, the Oasis 12 Riviera Maya properties provide optimal Playa del Carmen real estate. Situated a nominal five minute walk from the beach and three minutes from downtown’s famous 5th Avenue the condos are cosmopolitan in every regard. Upon return to Oasis 12, condo residents can enjoy the building’s lobby as it greets them with an impressive Onyx waterfall while private gardens with their own waterfalls and a four story atrium make for a resort-like atmosphere.



For a very practical approach, useful details like the building’s fully equipped fitness center, its 24 hour security and controlled access, full-sized elevator, underground parking and private secured storage cannot be underestimated. Nor can to Oasis 12‘s water softener system and mini-split air conditioners, ceiling fans and washer and dryer in every unit. Having thought of every detail Oasis 12 Luxury Boutique Condominiums is an owner’s own oasis in Playa del Carmen.



About AREA

AREA is a company that specializes in property investment, buyer representation and property sales in Mexico and specifically the Mayan Riviera. AREA has helped many foreign investors and owners with their purchasing experience in Mexico. Years of experience and know-how are ready to go to work for the client.



For more information visit http://www.area-international.com or http://www.oasis12.com.



