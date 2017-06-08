Area Public Adjusters Assists Homeowners with Spring Storm Damage

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2017 --Spring time is a joyous time of the year. The days become longer, the weather is warm, and the flowers begin to bloom. With the gradual weather change comes severe storms that bring heavy wind, rain and hail. Many times it is a beautiful day then suddenly huge dark clouds form and seem to move closer and closer to ruin your day. You find yourself rushing to get inside a safe location and the sound of thunder, rain, hail, and heavy wind. When the storm subsides its time to go outside and check the home and car for any damage. At first glance everything may look okay, but it is important to look for subtle damage that can lead to a big issue.



After a storm your home may have missing shingles, chimney flashing pulled, small punctures to the roof from tree limbs, cracked window, etc. Homeowners will typically contact their homeowners insurance carrier to discuss the damage but its best to file the claim through a public adjuster. A public adjuster works on behalf of you, the homeowner. A public adjuster is trained to address all damages that occur to the home following the storm. The public adjuster will develop an estimate to present to the insurance company and negotiate a proper settlement on your behalf. A public adjuster in Philadelphia will offer free in home consultations! Knowing that you can hire someone to deal with your headache and make a tough situation easier to handle is piece of mind. Often times when a homeowner contacts the insurance company direct, without a second opinion, something is overlooked or not properly addressed. If you are able to see a cracked window from wind damage. Additional damage may have occurred such as pulled shingles from the roof or damaged chimney. A missing single that is not addressed will ultimately lead to interior water damage to drywall or damaged roof decking that can lead to rotten wood. If the issue is not addressed when it happens immediately, the homeowners insurance company can deny the claim. The claim would be denied because the policy language states the claim must be reported in a timely manner. A public adjuster can read through your policy and identify if coverage exists for the situation or if the claim is not worth pursuing.



Insurance companies have adjusters working on their side, so should a homeowner. The best thing to do is to contact your local public adjuster when damage occurs or if you believe damage may have occurred.



Here are a few things outside your home that should be inspected during spring to ensure they are in good condition:



Roof: Check for any damage from snow or ice, including damage from ice dams, and make any necessary repairs to reduce the possibility of leaks.



Gutters: Clean leaves and other debris from gutters and downspouts to keep water flowing and reduce the possibility of water damage.



Trees: Visually inspect trees for damage or rot, and remove (either yourself or through a contractor) any dead trees that might blow over in heavy winds or during a storm. Keep healthy trees and bushes trimmed and away from utility wires.



