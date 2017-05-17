Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --Area Public Adjusters is an insurance adjusting service who works for the insured assisting home and business owners when a loss occurs. Area Public Adjusters is based out of Philadelphia, PA but also covers the entire state of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. They have successfully assisted hundreds of insureds since 2007. If you feel the insurance company is not treating you fairly or you want a second opinion call a public adjuster to assist you in the insurance claim process.



While an insurance company will provide a company inspired settlement, using a public adjuster to negotiate a claim settlement will maximize the settlement in favor of the insured. A licensed adjuster will go over step-by-step instructions, set-up an inspection, and answer any questions you, the homeowner, may have. Area Public Adjusters evaluates the damage to determine the cause of loss to your home or business. Insurance companies have adjusters working on their side, so should you. Using a public adjuster will level the playing field. You have a professional on your side to overlook any mistakes or wrongdoing. Some items on insurance carrier estimates are often left off to save the company estimate. A public adjuster knows what to look for and the typical short cuts taken by insurance company claims adjusters.



The goal is to settle the loss quickly and efficiently to get the damage repaired allowing the homeowner to move on with their lives.



"Knowledge is leverage, know your rights!"



