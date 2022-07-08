Area Rug Cleaning in Vancouver: Making a Shag Rug Look Like New

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --Shag rugs are unbeatable when it comes to creating a cozy and charming ambiance. However, these dirt and dust magnets require regular area rug cleaning to keep a fluffy, like-new appearance. For easy cleaning tips, the team members at Angelo's FabriClean have just dropped a new blog. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/blog/How-to-Clean-it-and-Keep-it-Looking-Like-New



Keeping a shag rug clean is an important skill, especially if there are allergy sufferers in a home. The idea of cleaning a shag carpet can be so challenging that some people give up on the idea of even having them in the home. However, area rug cleaning, even shag, is easy with a step-by-step approach.



To understand how to clean shag, it's important to consider the construction of a shag rug. Shag is a rug formed by long wavy fibres that create a noodle effect. Some common types of shag include:



- Flokati - 100% wool rugs (even the back), usually white or cream, known for their comfort and fluff

- Wool – also wool-based, these rugs come in a multitude of colours

- Acrylic - similar to wool, but they are usually cheaper and less resistant



At Home Care



Like any rug, shag requires regular at-home care to stay looking its best. As professional area rug cleaners in Vancouver, proper maintenance of shag means:



1. Regular vacuuming – once a week is usually enough unless there's an allergy or asthma sufferer at home, then vacuum as required. Vacuum carefully and pin the carpet using furniture to reduce stress on the fibres.



2. Beating the rug every season – take it outside and hang it over a fence or chair, vigorously beating with a broom to loosen dust and dirt.



3. Cleaning spills quickly – in a worst-case scenario, shag needs to be cleaned quickly to avoid staining the fibres. Apply a dry, colour fast cloth to blot up the excess spill, then use a natural detergent and water to cleanse the area.



Professional Area Rug Cleaning in Vancouver



Properly caring for a shag rug at home can dramatically increase its life span. However, like all flooring, professional area rug cleaning is essential periodically. Shag is a delicate, deep-pile rug, which can make it difficult to remove deep-set dirt with normal vacuuming. Achieving a deeper clean requires professional equipment and cleansers., but once this is done, at-home care and maintenance become much easier.



For professional area rug cleaning in Vancouver, the professionals at Angelo's FabricClean possess both the training and equipment to manage delicate shag—or any other type of rug.



