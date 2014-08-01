AriesGate Brings Draft Beer to Your Tailgate

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --AriesGate will once again be the life of the party at the 2014 Carlisle Truck Nationals this weekend. They will be bringing consumers yet another superior product to entertain friends and family for those who like being the life of the party and enjoy cold craft or domestic draft beer. AriesGate will be attending the 2014 Carlisle Truck Nationals in Carlisle, Pennsylvania August 1st - 3rd at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, located at 1000 Bryn Mawr Road.



The weekend is a must-attend event and has been the epicenter for all things truck since 1991. Besides coming to see the new patent pending TapGATE offered by AriesGate, the show at the Carlisle fairgrounds will have a great array of lowered mini trucks, lifted 4x4s, chromed out big rigs, SUV’s, custom vans and the perfectly restored classics. During the action filled weekend, the new TapGATE will be officially unveiled, with this new invention tailgating just got a whole lot more interesting.



Greg Solt, CEO of AriesGate, is excited about this weekend because AriesGate can demonstrate innovation in some of the modular attachments. "We are excited to have gotten invited to the Carlisle Truck Nationals by the Light Truck Accessory Alliance of SEMA to demonstrate all the capabilities of the patent pending AriesGate tailgate. We are also pumped to unveil the new TapGATE tailgate officially. We hope this new product will revolutionize the tailgating industry. We are huge draft craft beer fans at AriesGate, in fact we even had a Rams Head double IPA brewed for us by The Lost Bottle Cap brewery out of Columbus, Ohio, for the inaugural testing and tasting. We love that this concept is the marriage of both things dear to our heart." Simply insert a TapGATE modular insert onto the patent-pending AriesGate modular tailgate platform and configure for 6 to 8 kegs, and you are off and pouring.



Game or concert goers don't have to stop there! Use the TapGATE inserts for other tailgating purposes by adding a grill insert for the ultimate pre-concert or pre-game party. Tailgaters can also serve up hot dogs, hamburgers, and brats, and in current product development is a new insert that will allow for you to play Miniature Beer Pong on the Mini Pong Insert.



Don’t deny your coffee-holding-kid-transporting-semi-office-joy-riding chariot of a fine accessory of this magnitude. No tailgating event or family reunion should ever be without one. It may not change your personality, but it’ll certainly change the way your tailgate party will go.