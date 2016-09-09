Arison Walton & P.O.R. to Release Special Edition of Album "U" September 9, 2016

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --Arison Walton and P.O.R. (Products of Restoration), a Gary, Indiana-based Christian musical artist with a flair for capturing the essence of God in everyday life, this week announced his album U will have a special edition availability to be released this September 9th, 2016 through Barnes & Noble, FYE and other retailers.



Moved to pursue music on behalf of God and His holy teachings for listeners worldwide, P.O.R. produces music that describes the power and restorative capabilities of the word of God.



"I recorded U to deliver incredible messages of hope and inspiration throughout the recording," said Walton. "The testimonies included within describe the power of God to heal and restore hearts. Each song tells a story of the struggles and experiences in life different people have endured on their quest for the truth."



Walton has had an impressive musical run, having shared the stage with well-renowned gospel artists, including Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Trini-tee 5:7, Vickie Winans, and the Christianaires. He has also been featured on Donald Lawrence's "How Sweet the Sound" with the Greater First Chorale. Additionally, Walton has opened for R&B artists, including Avant, Jagged Edge, and Kelly Price.



"The album's music is incredibly uplifting and provides the tools listeners need to conquer the world in front of them," said Walton. "I owe it all, of course, to God and His influence on my life. I'm encouraging all believers and those who have strayed from their paths to check out this album for a spiritual awakening and transformation."



The "U" special edition album will be distributed through Hitman Records, Inc. of Los Angeles and will officially be available September 9, 2016.



For more information, or to check out its Barnes & Noble listing and other retailers, visit: Barnes & Noble



Contact: info@hitmanrecords.com

www.hitmanrecords.com