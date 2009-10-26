Arizona Dons New Maple Tech Designed Logo and Website for Captive Association

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2009 -- The Arizona Captive Insurance Association (AzCIA), through a collaborative redesign initiative with Maple Technologies, recently unveiled its new logo design to association members and is launching its new and improved website today.



The new logo, designed by Maple-Tech in conjunction with the web site redesign, updates the association’s image with a new look and visual energy for the future. AzCIA’s previous logo had been in use since 2001 when the association was formed.



According to Brent Hill, ACI, ARM, of Hill Insurance Services and Chair of the AzCIA Public Relations Committee, “The redesigned web site will provide new online communication tools and an electronic membership application form allowing for online credit card processing. In partnership with Captive.com, AzCIA has created a Members-Only ‘Captive Owners Forum’ accessible through the new web site. This Forum presents unique opportunities for Captive Owner Members to privately engage with each other, sharing valuable information about how they’re using their captives, what works, what doesn’t, and other idea exchanges focusing on “smart” operations for their captives. AzCIA’s Captive Owner Members will be receiving a special mailing inviting them to participate in the new Forum, and all responders will be assigned unique login credentials.”



AzCIA President, Christopher Murray, CPA, of Midwest Insurance Group, Inc. RRG, noted that “The new web site format has also created some excellent advertising and visibility opportunities for our Service Provider members. In addition to a complimentary web site listing, Service Providers can gain additional visibility to prospective and current members by purchasing advertising space, thereby supporting the association through the web site. Thanks to Nick Teetelli, his team at Maple Technologies and our AzCIA Staff for all their hard work in accomplishing this important milestone for the association.”



Serving as the Voice of Arizona's Captive Insurance Industry, the new website has been designed to provide information and other important details about the domicile, Arizona captive law, and association conferences, breakfast meetings and other activities and initiatives to promote Arizona as a domicile of choice for new captive formation opportunities.



In its continuing efforts to support grass roots captive organizations, like the AzCIA, Maple Technologies donated all development, design, hosting and maintenance services. "Organizations like the AzCIA represent core pillars of the captive industry," said Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies. "As a service provider to this industry, it is important that we do our part in supporting the success of these organizations, and we are happy to commit resources toward that end."



The new Arizona Captive Insurance Association web site and logo can be viewed by visiting http://www.azcia.org.



For more information about AzCIA, call 1.800.423.4134 or contact by email at info@azcia.org.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

