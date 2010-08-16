Arizona Gold Adventures Announces New Affiliation With Prescott Resort & Conference Center and Bucky’s Casino in Prescott, Arizona

Congress, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2010 -- Arizona Gold Adventures Inc. (AGA), has announced its new affiliation with Prescott Resort & Conference Center (http://www.prescottresort.com ), and Bucky’s Casino (http://www.buckyscasino.com) in Prescott, Arizona.



“This opens up a whole new set of exciting opportunities for our students and guests,” said Terry Soloman, Chief Operations Officer for AGA. “Our new affiliation with the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe (http://www.ypit.com ), and their Prescott Resort and Casino, will allow Arizona Gold Adventures to host large family celebrations, reunions, corporate events, conferences, retreats and team building outings. This partnership also gives our guests the additional luxury and excitement of VIP amenities and casino gaming after a long day of gold prospecting or meteorite hunting!”



The Prescott Resort is a luxurious mountain-top resort located only 90-miles Northwest of Phoenix. Each of their 160 guest rooms feature modern amenities that cater to AGA guests needs, i.e. High-Speed Wireless Internet and large Flat-Screen Televisions.



Each room was designed in the spirit of the Yavapai Tribe, and offers artwork indicative to the majestic scenery of the Prescott area. Relax and unwind with The Prescott Resort’s comfortable and spacious accommodations.



As one of Northern Arizona's largest conference facilities - with over 16,000-sq.-ft. of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting space, the Prescott Resort is the perfect venue for your next meeting, family reunion, corporate event - or wedding!



On-site & Nearby activities include: The Brand New Icha Maajoh Restaurant, Eagle's Nest Lounge, Urban Grind & Gallery serving Starbucks® Coffee, Bucky's Casino, salon and spa, health club, pool, sauna and Jacuzzi; Three golf courses, The Gateway Mall, antique shopping, historical museums, Historical Whiskey Row nightlife, and Arizona Gold Adventures!



For more information on the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, or to view the latest package deals and specials, visit http://www.PrescottResort.com or call 800.967.4637.



The Arizona Gold Adventures Gold Prospecting School is located near legendary Rich Hill, in the 1860s ghost town of Congress. The school hosts approximately 400-students per season (September – June). AGA is the leading provider of private gold prospecting and meteorite hunting lessons, vacations and trips in Arizona. Visit our Websites: http://www.GoldProspectingLessons.com & http://www.ArizonaMeteoriteAdventures.com

