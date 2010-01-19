Arizona Gold Adventures Giving Away Free Gold Prospecting Vacation Through Twitter

White Plains, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2010 -- Arizona Gold Adventures Inc. (AGA), the leading provider of helicopter and ground-based gold prospecting vacations; day trips; tours and lessons in the state of Arizona, will give one lucky winner a five-Day / five-night gold prospecting vacation package at Rich Hill, Arizona, valued at $1,599.00.



Sometime during the month of March, 2010, AGA will post a special “Tweet” on their Twitter page: http://www.Twitter.com/AGAgoldnugget. People following AGA on Twitter, will receive the special Tweet containing a code and secret email address. The first AGA follower to respond with the correct code will get the full week gold prospecting vacation valued at $1,599.00 - It’s that easy!



The prize package includes: Five full days of gold prospecting; Five-nights lodging at our AGA partner motel; A personal gold prospecting instructor and gold claim guide; Use of all gold mining equipment and training – Minelab GPX & Fisher VLF gold finding metal detectors – Drywasher – Highbanker – Sluice - Gold Pan and more; PLUS, a full-year Rich Hill, Arizona Prospecting Club Membership and, the winner keeps all the gold they find (Airfare; Rental car & Meals are not included). For more information on our Twitter-based giveaway, go to our “Free Drawing & Newsletter” page at the AGA website.



About Arizona Gold Adventures

Arizona Gold Adventures Inc (AGA), headquartered in White Plains, New York, offers gold prospecting training and private gold prospecting expeditions and day trips less than two-hours from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. AGA Arizona operations are based in Congress, Arizona 85332. AGA is the leading provider of gold prospecting lessons, day trips, and vacations in the state of Arizona. Arizona Gold Adventures also offers METEORITE day trips and vacations! Please visit: http://www.ArizonaMeteoriteAdventures.com.

