Arizona Gold Adventures Gold Prospecting School Announces New Sponsorships

Congress, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2010 -- Arizona Gold Adventures Inc. http://www.ArizonaGoldAdventures.com (AGA), has announced multi-year agreements with two of America’s leading gold prospecting equipment manufacturers. Tesoro Electronics, and AZ Desert Gold are now official sponsors and equipment suppliers to the Arizona Gold Adventures Gold Prospecting School, located near legendary Rich Hill, in Congress, Arizona.



“I am extremely gratified that these fine Arizona companies have joined with Arizona Gold Adventures to enhance the unique experiences of our gold prospecting students and vacation guests,” remarked AGA President and CEO, Catherine Noonan. “We offer our guests and students personalized instruction on only the best gold prospecting equipment. With Tesoro and AZ Desert Gold as official equipment suppliers, I am confident we will continue to meet our goals and exceed our guest’s expectations.”



“I think this is a great team effort,” said Tesoro Electronics President, Vince Gifford. “I know with Arizona Gold Adventures’ record of success and the specialized training AGA instructors have received here at the factory, AGA students and guests will continue to make exciting new discoveries in Arizona goldfields for years to come using Tesoro detectors.”



"We believe AGA has found a winning formula for teaching gold prospecting skills," commented Bret Chilcott, Founder and President of AZ Desert Gold. "Our line of AZ Desert Gold drywashers and vacuums, have been engineered using the latest materials and technologies. They are efficient, light weight, and easy to set up and use - no matter what level of gold prospecting experience you have.”



AZ Desert Gold, located in Phoenix, AZ, manufactures and repairs small scale gold mining equipment including Drywashers; Vacuums; Final Clean-up Systems; and more! Visit their Website at: http://www.AZDesertGold.com or, call 602-628-7555 for more info.



Tesoro Electronics, located in Prescott, AZ, is one of the worlds leading designers and manufacturers of cutting edge metal detecting technology. For more info on Tesoro and their line of detectors, visit: http://www.Tesoro.com or, call 928-771-2646.



The Arizona Gold Adventures gold prospecting school, is located in the 1860s ghost town of Congress, AZ, and hosts approximately 400-guests per season (September – June). AGA provides private gold prospecting and meteorite hunting lessons, vacations and day-trips in Arizona. Visit our Websites: http://www.GoldProspectingLessons.com & http://www.ArizonaMeteoriteAdventures.com

