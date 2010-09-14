Arizona Gold Adventures set to become America's next Reality TV star!

Congress, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2010 -- Arizona Gold Adventures (http://www.GoldProspectingLessons.com) “AGA,” hosted reality TV producer Jay Steinbrecher and his crew last week, as he videotaped interviews and action sequences featuring AGA prospecting instructors and students in the placer goldfields of Rich Hill, in the Weaver Mountains of Arizona.



Steinbrecher, an independent videographer and producer, whose clients include LMNO Productions (producers of “The Meteorite Men”) - sought out Arizona Gold Adventures and its gold prospecting school, for the pilot episode of what he hopes will become a reality TV series featuring real life Arizona gold prospectors. Steinbrecher plans to return to Arizona several times over the next month to videotape interviews and reality segments for the pilot episode.



“I think this will be a very positive thing for Arizona Gold Adventures, and the residents and local businesses in and around Congress,” commented Terry Soloman, Chief Operations Officer and Founder of AGA. “This gives AGA a national showcase for our gold prospecting school, as well as our official equipment sponsors and hospitality affiliates. More importantly, this gives AGA a chance to show America our fantastic gold prospecting staff, and the people and natural beauty of our great State.” While no air date has been set for the pilot episode, Steinbrecher is aiming for an August, 2011, premiere.



Arizona Gold Adventures Inc (AGA), headquartered in White Plains, NY, offers gold prospecting training; private expeditions; and day trips, less than two-hours from Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. The Company’s gold prospecting school is located in Congress, AZ. AGA is the leading provider of gold prospecting lessons, day trips, and vacations in the state of Arizona. Arizona Gold Adventures also offers METEORITE day trips and vacations!



Please visit: http://www.ArizonaGoldAdventures.com

