Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co. Partners with BizIQ

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co., a trusted source for healthy, organic grass fed beef in Arizona, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company providing web marketing and design service for North American small businesses.



In this collaboration, Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co. will seek to enhance its online presence and continue to build its customer base throughout Arizona and beyond. BizIQ utilizes a strategy focused mostly on search engine optimization, which helps customers to better find businesses like Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co. when performing local business searches on Google. Additionally, BizIQ has developed a brand new website for the beef company, as well as a marketing campaign that will include two blog posts per month and focus on improving connections between the company and its customers.



The new website developed by BizIQ for Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co. emphasizes the use of relevant, timely content related to the company's services and products. All of this website content is professionally written by skilled copywriters. The site also provides customers with a number of ways in which they can get in touch with the company to learn more about grass fed beef in Arizona.



"We are proud to offer the finest beef products in Arizona, and have established an excellent base of customers," said Greg Bernett, owner of Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co. "Now, with the skilled assistance of BizIQ, we are going to be able to reach out to more people than ever before to provide them with the information they need to make the switch to grass-fed beef. We can't wait to get started."



About Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co.

Founded in 2014, Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co. is a locally owned and operated business that specializes in 100 percent grass fed and finished beef and bone broth.



For more information about the company's products, visit http://www.azgrassraisedbeef.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.