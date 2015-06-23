Arizona Martial Arts Expert Pedro Diaz Says Karate Can Increase a Child's Confidence

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --Martial Arts Expert Pedro Diaz, from Tigers Lair, who teaches Karate at the Gilbert Martial Arts Training Center in Arizona, would like to see more parents encourage children to take up Karate. The 2013 World Jiu-Jitsu champion and six times Pan American Jiu-Jitsu Champion said children could benefit a great deal by enrolling in a Karate class.



Nearly 1 in 3 students (27.8%) report being bullied while attending schools, according to National Center for Educational Statistics, 2013 report. When a child has a lack of confidence, a bully could take full advantage of it according to experts. That is why it is important to help improve a child's self-esteem and increase their confidence, and according to Arizona Martial Arts Expert Pedro Diaz, Karate is the perfect tool to achieve confidence building.



While most people associate Karate and martial arts with Bruce Lee, Hollywood films and fighting, a lot of people do not think about the many benefits Karate and martial arts can bring. One of those benefits is confidence building and helping a person learn more about themselves and develop as a person.



Martial Arts Expert Pedro Diaz from Tigers Lair – Gilbert, who teaches Karate at the Gilbert Martial Arts Training Center in Arizona, said: "Karate is a great tool to help a child boost their confidence."



The 2013 World Jiu-Jitsu champion and six times Pan American Jiu-Jitsu Champion explained that Karate could help a child become a more confident individual and be able to handle a social situation more easily. However, it is not just about developing confidence and being less attractive to a bully Karate can help with.



Karate has become a great way to help children improve their health and become fitter. With more children becoming overweight or obese, it is important for them to take up a sport and to exercise. Pedro Diaz said that Karate is a great way for children to lose weight and avoid the serious health problems that being overweight can bring.



To learn about Karate Classes in Gilbert, Arizona, please visit http://www.tigerslairaz.com/



About Tigers Lair – Gilbert

The Gilbert Martial Arts Training Center provides students with various fitness and self-defense courses.



Media Contact:

Tigers Lair - Gilbert

1674 North Higley Road Suite 101

Gilbert, Arizona 85234

P: 480-522-1001



About Pedro Diaz

Pedro is a GoJu-Ryu Karate (Shodan), Daito Ryu Japanese Jiujitsu (Nidan) and Judo (Shodan) Black Belt under Ruben Font. He began training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in 2004 and is a 1st Degree Black Belt under Gustavo Dantas. Pedro served in the US Navy Special Forces from 1982-1999 as a Chief Navy Diver. Pedro served in Mobil Diving and salvage unit 2 Expeditionary Combat Salvage and Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobil Unit 12.



Pedro Diaz is the Owner and Head Instructor of Tigers Lair Martial Arts located in Gilbert, Arizona since the year 2009.