Arizona Pool & Pond Company Celebrates Grand Reopening with Kickoff Party

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2019 --Arizona Pool & Pond Company, Tucson's only authorized Dimension One Spas dealer, is celebrating its grand reopening at its new, larger showroom in Tucson. The company is eager to share its new location with the public while inviting current and potential customers to enjoy in-person demonstrations, festivities, a charity raffle, adoptable pets and giveaways.



The event takes place on Saturday, October 19, and allows locals to come experience the Dimension One Spas line in person. The pool store in Tucson, AZ is hosting a sale on all of its hot tub models, which come with free covers, start-up chemicals, steps, delivery and setup.



"We're looking forward to not only showing Tucson live demonstrations of our luxurious spas, but for the opportunity to meet new customers and visit with old friends," said Scott Elliott of Arizona Pool & Pond Company. "Not only will attendees get to consult with spa experts and our professional design team, but they can also visit with the adoptable pets on-site while they sign up to win vacations, concert tickets and other great prizes."



Along with opening its beautiful new showroom to the public, Arizona Pool & Pond Company is showing its dedication to the community by giving away numerous prizes to benefit local animal rescue groups.



The charitable raffle offers prizes such as a two-night getaway at the historic Tombstone Grand Hotel, Arizona Wildcat football tickets and concert tickets, and all raffle proceeds are being donated to animal rescue groups Tucson2Tails Animal Rescue, Pawsitivley Cats No-Kill Shelter, Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue, Oracle Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation and No Kill Pima County. Attendees will also be able to enjoy free food and drink, giveaways and music provided by KIIM-FM radio.



The event takes place October 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Arizona Pool & Pond Company's new location at 4411 E. Speedway Blvd. in Tucson, AZ.



October 19 is just the kickoff for the new location of Arizona Pool & Pond Company. The company intends to use this launch to continue hosting incredible deals and sales throughout October and beyond. The company has recently partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm, to boost its presence in the Tucson area.



Arizona Pool & Pond Company was founded in 1991 and builds, installs, maintains and repairs high-quality pools, hot tubs and ponds for customers in Tucson and the surrounding communities. For more information, please visit https://www.azpoolandpondco.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.